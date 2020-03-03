Oklahoma police officer severely injured in line of duty now out of a job; new bill hopes to protect disabled officers’ benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) - A former Chickasha Sergeant says he’s without a job after being shot in the line of duty in September of 2017.

Last year, he told News 4 his road to recovery would be long.

"One round went through my helmet down the right side of my face through my ear...The one that went in my forearm that actually severed my arm other than a few tendons and some skin tissue...They had to reconstruct my arm, try to connect everything the best they could,” said Matthew Schoolfield.

He’s been in recovery ever since, put on “light duty” by the Chickasha Police Department in September of 2018, doing mostly administrative work.

In April of last year, he says he was sent home and told to be patient while the city and the department worked together to come up with a plan for his future.

That plan all fell apart last Tuesday when he was sent a letter informing him his position would be terminated at the end of February.

The decision came as a complete shock to his former co-worker, Shayne Melton.

“This idea was rushed...I don’t think they ever gave him a chance,” said Melton.

He’s now making big moves in support of Schoolfield, spending nearly ten hours protesting the decision.

“Matthew Schoolfield was almost taken from his mother, his wife, and his children. He did so protecting his community, and he was victimized that day. Just to be completely blunt I feel that the city has continued to victimize him since that day which culminated in his termination and it’s completely unacceptable,” said Melton.

Schoolfield told News 4 that he was offered another position by the city, but that it was for far less compensation.

Now, help could be coming from the State Capitol.

A new bill, House Bill 3330, aims to protect benefits for officers injured in the line of duty.

The bill is authored by State Representative, David Perryman (D-Chickasha), who in the last week, added an amendment in Schoolfield’s name.

The bill passed in a committee last week and is expected to be heard in the full house this Thursday, March 5.

News 4 reached out to Chickasha city officials and the Chickasha Police Department, but both were unable to comment on personnel matters.