Oklahoma police officers help reunite lost dog with owner

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a lost dog came to a happy end in Yukon recently.

Officials with the Yukon Police Department say a man was visiting from out of town when his dog jumped out of his car.

The man searched for the dog, but didn’t have any luck since he was unfamiliar with the area.

Officers with the Yukon Police Department learned about the incident and got to work.

As a result, Sgt. Bradford and Lt. Brugh located a family who found the dog and were able to reunite the dog with its owner.