Oklahoma police recover over 100 new iPhones during investigation

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McClain County say they are working to find businesses that were targeted by a pair of alleged thieves.

On Dec. 14, officers with the Purcell Police Department saw two people whose behavior was suspicious. Investigators say they interacted with the subjects, and took them into custody.

Authorities say they found over 100 new iPhones and six fake store displays that were recovered as a result of the investigation.

Now, police are working to locate all the businesses who may have been targeted by the thieves.

So far, the suspects’ identities have not been released.