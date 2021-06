ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of an SUV that hit a teenager in a crosswalk.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 7, officials say a 13-year-old girl was crossing Randolph at 2nd Street.

While she was in the crosswalk, a white SUV turned and hit her before leaving the scene.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for a leg injury.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.