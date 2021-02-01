Oklahoma police searching for man accused of killing his brother

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the victim and the suspect, who are brothers, connected to a deadly shooting this past weekend.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to a reported assault at an apartment in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th St.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Daylon Jimmerson dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that an altercation took place between Jimmerson and his brother, 20-year-old Demarrea Jimmerson.

Officials allege that Demarrea shot and killed Daylon before fleeing the scene.

Now, authorities say a warrant has been issued for Demarrea Jimmerson’s arrest.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911. All other information about the case can be submitted through the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.