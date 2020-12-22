Oklahoma police searching for man connected to murder

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Luther are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder.
Officials with the Luther Police Department say Terry Shaffer is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred outside of Jones on Monday evening.
Investigators allege that Shaffer was involved in a domestic dispute and a homicide in the 13000 block of N. Henney Rd.
Witnesses told police that Shaffer was very upset and indicated that he had hurt someone in a trailer before fleeing the scene.
When officers arrived at the trailer, they found a woman’s body inside.
Officials say the truck Shaffer was last seen in was found abandoned in Lincoln County. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
- Red Andrews, City Rescue Mission team up for toy giveaway
- Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV
- Owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 years of searching
- Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
- ‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says