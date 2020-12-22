Oklahoma police searching for man connected to murder

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Luther are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder.

Officials with the Luther Police Department say Terry Shaffer is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred outside of Jones on Monday evening.

Investigators allege that Shaffer was involved in a domestic dispute and a homicide in the 13000 block of N. Henney Rd.

Witnesses told police that Shaffer was very upset and indicated that he had hurt someone in a trailer before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived at the trailer, they found a woman’s body inside.

Officials say the truck Shaffer was last seen in was found abandoned in Lincoln County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.