Oklahoma police searching for missing teenager

HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Hobart are searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.
Late Monday night, the Hobart Police Department issued an alert for 15-year-old Sonny Mendez.
Mendez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5 near Hobart Elementary School.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray tank top, green or black shoes, and blue basketball shorts.
He is described as a white male, but no further description was given.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hobart Police Department.