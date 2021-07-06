Oklahoma police searching for missing teenager

HOBART, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Hobart are searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Late Monday night, the Hobart Police Department issued an alert for 15-year-old Sonny Mendez.

Mendez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5 near Hobart Elementary School.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a gray tank top, green or black shoes, and blue basketball shorts.

He is described as a white male, but no further description was given.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hobart Police Department.

