Oklahoma police searching for three missing children

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding three children who have been reported as missing.

Officials say the children were last seen on Jan. 10 at a home in Norman with their mother, 27-year-old Megan Grigsby.

According to the alert, the children’s grandmother was granted immediate custody due to Grigsby’s alleged drug use.

Investigators say Grigsby’s phone is pinging near the airport in Stillwater, but officers have not been able to find her or the children.

The three children are 1-month-old Lillian, 4-year-old Levi, and 7-year-old Lane.

Grigsby is driving a white 2012 Chevy Cruz with Oklahoma license plate “KAU036.”

At this point, there are no charges against Grigsby.

If you see her or the children, call the Norman Police Department.