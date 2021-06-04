Oklahoma police sergeant arrested on DUI complaint

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid say they have arrested one of their own following an incident on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, officers arrested Sgt. Kevin Everley, with the Enid Police Department, on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say Everley was off-duty at the time, but has been suspended from police duties and reassigned to an administrative position pending the investigation.

“This situation is unfortunate but police officers are not above the law,” Chief Brian O’Rourke said. “Officers should be held to a higher standard when it comes to the law and this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

Everley was hired in 2014 and served as a patrolman, detective, and sergeant with the Enid Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

