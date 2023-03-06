OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma baby born at 22 weeks gestation, weighing just 12.5 ounces has died just over 3 months after her first birthday.

Eris Malarney spent her short time on earth defying odds and creating miracles.

In November of 2021, Cherie Malarney was 22 weeks pregnant with her fourth baby when complications related to preeclampsia forced her to deliver her tiny little girl, Eris.

Born November 23 at just 12.5 ounces, Eris spent the next 15 months of her life defining the term ‘small but mighty.’

Gloved hand holds Eris, Oklahoma baby born at 22 weeks, in NICU incubator. Courtesy: Cherie Malarney

“She has been a miracle the whole way,” said the baby’s grandmother, Sheila Williams. “She’s such a beautiful baby, beautiful baby, and we figured – [as] long she fights, we were going go fight, you know?”

From gaining over 20 pounds to surviving a first-of-its-kind surgery, Eris exceeded doctors’ expectations every step of the way.

Courtesy: Cherie Malarney

“She is just so feisty and just so funny,” Malarney said. “Like, her personality is just amazing.”

After spending over a year in the hospital and undergoing almost two dozen surgeries, Eris finally got to go home December 13, 2022.

Unfortunately, Eris died March 3, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with seizures and other complications that continued after her discharge, according to the family.

“This little girl fought hard until the end,” said her aunt, Santoya New. “Such a strong and inspiring little baby.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and remaining hospital expenses.