Oklahoma priest passes away from COVID-19 complications

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A priest who dedicated his life to serving others has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Rev. Philip Louis grew up in the southern India state of Tamil Nadu before joining the priesthood and deciding to serve in the United States.

Rev. Philip Louis courtesy Oklahoma City Archdiocese

He served as an associate pastor at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Oklahoma City before becoming pastor at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Okarche.

Rev. Louis also was the Chancellor in the Diocese of Nellore, India.

He also spent time as an associate pastor in Enid before becoming a pastor at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Elk City.

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City announced that Rev. Louis passed away from complications of COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness we have learned of the passing of Fr. Philip Louis. He died while visiting his home country of India due to complications from COVID-19. Please keep him, his family, his brother priests and his parishioners in Elk City in your prayers. May he rest in peace,” the Archdiocese wrote on Facebook.