Oklahoma principal still fighting severe case of COVID-19 months after receiving diagnosis

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — An elementary school principal who has been battling a severe case of COVID-19 for over two months has received test results that include rare heart rate fluctuation.

“I’m not going to lose this battle with COVID. I’m gonna crush it,” Scott Allen said in a video posted on Facebook back on December 16th. “For months, I’ve basically been in bed, or I’ve been on the sofa, at doctors appointments, or at the hospital.”

Allen, the principal of Monroe Elementary School in Enid, was diagnosed with COVID-19 over two months ago.

He spoke to KFOR just days before Christmas, saying the virus has wreaked havoc on his body.

“My lungs, my heart, just overwhelming fatigue,” said Allen. “Just trying to function is a challenge. Walking to the kitchen is a challenge.”

This week, Allen traveled to Oklahoma City to undergo testing at Integris Baptist Medical Center.

KFOR checked in with him, and Allen said he was too weak to speak again on camera at this time.

He said in a message, “Today has just taken it out of me. My heart monitor results showed my heart rate ranging from the 20s to over 170.”

Allen went on to say the doctor believes it is COVID-related, but that his body is slowly recovering.

He said, “I’m still not going to be able to go to work. My students and staff need me.”

Allen also wrote on Facebook earlier this week, “I have 2nd degree heart block which we will monitor in two months to see if I might need a pacemaker. My testimony keeps getting better and better! #blessed#unstoppable#crushingcovid.”

“I’m not naïve to think that there won’t be a day that I won’t die but I live my life as if I’m blessed and unstoppable,” Allen said on December 16th. “You watch when I bounce back and you watch and see what God does through me.”