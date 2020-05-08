Oklahoma principals honored for excellence through leadership

Vicki Wilson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals has named its outstanding principals of the year.

Vicki Wilson, principal at Homer Elementary School in Byng Public Schools, was named the OAESP Administrator of the Year and National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal, according to an OAESP news release.

“We could not be more proud of Vicki Wilson and we know that she is most deserving of this honor. I consider Ms. Wilson our resident expert on all things early childhood. Her tenacity and her determination to serve has made her a successful leader,” Byng Public Schools Superintendent Todd Crabtree is quoted as saying in the news release.

Scott Allen

Scott Allen, principal at Monroe Elementary School in Enid Public Schools, was named OAESP Principal of Excellence.

Marsha Stafford, principal at Cleveland Elementary School in Oklahoma City Public Schools, was named the James Burnette Principal of Distinction.

Marsha Stafford

All three award recipients will be announced at an awards ceremony during the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Virtual Conference on June 3 and 4.

“The OAESP Administrator of the Year Awards promote leadership in elementary education by recognizing individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their schools through programs that exemplify the highest standards and promote student achievement,” the news release states. “Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to OAESP— they embody the core values of serving students and being committed to their school communities.”

Wilson, as State Administrator of the Year, will also serve as a National Distinguished Principal and be honored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) in a ceremony in Washington D.C. this fall.

Wilson has received praise for her leadership and for focusing on building relationships and investing in teachers, according to the news release.

“She makes me such a better teacher by investing in me,” teacher Jayci Harris is quoted as saying in the news release.

Wilson sets a high standard, said OAESP Executive Director Glen Abshere.

“Ms. Wilson demonstrates the focus on every child and building relationships with each staff member, each student and every family at Homer Elementary School,” Abshere said. “It is evident that Vicki Wilson knows every student and excels at making Homer a school where all feel safe and nurtured. We are honored to have Vicki represent OAESP as our Administrator of the Year.”