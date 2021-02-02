Oklahoma prison gang member sentenced for drug distribution plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma gang member has been sentenced to additional federal prison time for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Kevin Vigil, Jr. is a member of the Southside Locos prison gang and was serving an 18-year sentence for several offenses, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

From 2018 to 2019, officials say Vigil and other incarcerated Southside Locos gang members used non-incarcerated gang members and associates to facilitate the distribution of drugs, to college drug-related proceeds, and to traffic firearms throughout Oklahoma.

On Dec. 4, 2019, a federal grand jury returned an 81-count indictment, charging Vigil and dozens of co-defendants with crimes related to a large-scale drug trafficking operation orchestrated from state prison.

Officials say that operation primarily focused on distributing methamphetamine and heroin using contraband cell phones from prison.

In July of 2020, Vigil pleaded guilty to a charge alleging a drug conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of his guilty plea.

Last month, Vigil was sentenced to an additional 250 months in federal prison, which is set to start after the completion of his time in state prison.