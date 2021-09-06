Oklahoma prison officials say Lawton Correctional Facility inmate admitted to killing cellmate

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility admitted to killing his cellmate on Monday, according to prison authorities.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Stone killed his cellmate Riley Walker on Monday morning.

Investigators say Stone admitted to killing Walker.

Stone is in prison for rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping. Walker was in prison for a murder in Pontotoc County.

The Monday homicide does not appear to be connected to an incident last week in which multiple inmates were stabbed during an argument, according to prison officials.