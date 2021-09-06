Oklahoma prison officials say Lawton Correctional Facility inmate admitted to killing cellmate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility admitted to killing his cellmate on Monday, according to prison authorities.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Stone killed his cellmate Riley Walker on Monday morning.

Investigators say Stone admitted to killing Walker.

Stone is in prison for rape, sodomy, robbery and kidnapping. Walker was in prison for a murder in Pontotoc County.

The Monday homicide does not appear to be connected to an incident last week in which multiple inmates were stabbed during an argument, according to prison officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter