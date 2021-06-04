Oklahoma prisons on lockdown statewide following inmate fight; visitation canceled for Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are locking down prisons statewide and canceling Saturday visitation following an inmate fight.

The across-the-board lockdown was administered after an inmate-on-inmate assault at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre on Friday, according to an ODOC news release.

Visitation is canceled in all Oklahoma prisons Saturday, and visitation is canceled throughout the weekend at North Fork.

“A determination about all other facilities’ Sunday visitation will be made by Saturday at noon,” the news release states.

No further details were released.

