Oklahoma pro-choice supporters march on Capitol steps to protect women’s reproductive rights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A couple hundred Oklahomans gathered outside the Capitol steps Saturday afternoon as part of a national march supporting women’s reproductive rights.

This national movement comes roughly a month after the United States Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to leave a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in place.

Former senator and candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, Connie Johnson, was also present and spoke to the crowd after hours of marching around the Capitol.

“This is a statement at the Capitol —at the seat,” Johnson told KFOR. “We can change things. Oklahoma women can do this. And we have this one moment in time.”

The march comes just before the start of a new term for the high court.

Now made up of six conservatives and three liberals, it will hear a case in December that will impact access to abortion services across the country.

The state of Mississippi is defending a law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and its attorney general is asking the court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Until that ruling, women of Oklahoma are sending a message.

“Women have fought for this in the 1950s and now why are we having to fight for this again?” one woman told KFOR.

Another adding, “I feel that a woman has the right to choose when to become a parent.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined that Mississippi lawsuit that will attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade.

KFOR tried to reach out to his office for a response to Saturday’s march but there was no email address on his website and neither the Oklahoma City nor Tulsa office is currently accepting voicemails.