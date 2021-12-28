Oklahoma programs help you reach those New Year’s resolution goals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new year is just around the corner, which means many Americans will likely start thinking about making healthier lifestyle choices.

Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, encourages Oklahomans to build healthy habits through small changes in everyday routines.

Instead of setting resolutions without a plan to achieve them, maintain healthy lifestyles by changing one habit at a time.

“Unrealistic New Year’s goals can be overwhelming and hard to achieve,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET Executive Director. “Try making a small change each month, like eating more fruits and veggies or getting up ten minutes earlier to do some easy walking around the house. Small changes add up to you feeling better and more energetic. Ultimately, this helps you and your family live a healthier life.”

Organizers say New Year’s resolutions fail because the goals are too big and feel unattainable, and there is no accountability to stay on track.

Easy ways to incorporate small healthy changes into your everyday schedule include:

Drinking water instead of soda (or other sugary drinks)

Moving during TV commercial breaks instead of sitting still

Taking walks throughout the day or as a family

Cooking healthy meals together as a family with the kids involved, like Veggie Stir Fry

Snacking on carrots and hummus instead of chips and dip

Quitting tobacco.

Oklahomans can follow Shape Your Future’s 5-Step Guide to build an action plan. Then, track healthy changes on the Healthy Habits Rewards Card.

Adults wanting to live tobacco free can register with the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for FREE plans to quit tobacco products. Pick the level of free services that is right for your quit – including FREE patches, gum or lozenges. Register for the Helpline online (OKhelpline.com) or call 1-800-QUIT NOW.

For Oklahoma teens ready to break free from addictive vapes and other tobacco products, check out My Life, My Quit or text “Start My Quit” to 36072 to register for free and confidential services to help you quit how you want and when you want.