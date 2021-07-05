Oklahoma providing additional dental care benefits to SoonerCare members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans are eligible for health benefits under Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion plan, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority says it is also providing additional dental benefits to all adult SoonerCare members.

The benefit will allow participants to get preventive care like cleanings, fluoride, and periodontal scaling, exams, x-rays, fillings, and partial or full dentures.

“The ability to provide these benefits will be crucial to improving oral health outcomes for SoonerCare members,” said OHCA Dental Director, Dr. Karen Luce. “The overall health, including oral health, of parents affects the health of children into adulthood. Improving oral health of caretakers can lead to a healthier more productive society for future generations.”

Officials say that without dental care, some members suffer from severe infections and pain, which often leads to costly emergency room visits.

Non-exempt SoonerCare adult members will be charged a $4 copay per visit for dental services. There is no copay for emergency dental services. Copays are due at the time of the visit.

Individuals exempted from adult dental services copays include pregnant women, institutionalized individuals, individuals receiving hospice care, American Indians/Alaskan Natives who receive or have ever received services furnished by an Indian health care provider or through referral under contract health services, individuals receiving Medicaid coverage for breast and cervical cancer, individuals under age 21. Providers cannot deny service based on a member’s inability to pay the copay.

To learn more about SoonerCare dental benefits, visit the OHCA website.