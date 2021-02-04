Oklahoma Purple Heart veteran honored at state capitol with brand new home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local family is forever changed after a special presentation at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Each week, state leaders honor a different veteran, but Thursday’s honoree got the surprise of a lifetime.

“We thought we were just coming up here, being recognized as veteran of the week, but they surprised us with a brand-new home,” said Purple Heart veteran, Rowdy Freeman.

Freeman is a proud father, a loving husband, and a fearless veteran who was honored for his service to this country.

“Rowdy fought in two combat tours. He was wounded with an explosion when his vehicle hit an explosive device, earned the Purple Heart from that, and now he’s still here contributing to society,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle.

It was quite the surprise for the McLoud family.

The brand new five-bedroom place in Lawton, now belongs to the Freemans, and it comes mortgage free.

“Wow! I mean… these kids deserve it,” said Freeman.

The kids were just as shocked.

“You could tell he was stunned but looking up at the balcony at the kids… they didn’t expect it. That was the best part of it I thought,” said retired Lieutenant General, Leroy Sisco.

Freeman enlisted right after high school.

“I graduated May 18th of 2005, and I was in boot camp May 23rd,” he said.

He served overseas in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was able to meet his wife, Glory, before he was honorably discharged in 2017.

“Didn’t come from a military family really but it was a calling that I felt like I had since very young,” said Freeman.

Thursday’s surprise came together thanks to a team of two Oklahoma House Representatives and retired LTG Sisco.

Sisco is the CEO and founder of the nonprofit, Military Warriors Support Foundation, aimed at helping combat-wounded veterans.

This is the 911th home the foundation has given away.

“The only reason that I’m able to do what I’m able to do is because those guys and gals went to war and they paid some ultimate price for us to be able to do what we’re doing,” said Rep. Rusty Cornwell.

Even though it’s his family that makes it a home, Rowdy says this new adventure is everything they’ve worked for.

“I don’t consider myself a hero, I just, I felt it was my calling to serve so that’s what I did,” he said.