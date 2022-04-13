ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – He’s a longtime radio broadcaster in Enid, Okla., and he’s literally taking his job to new heights in his quest to help children.

Alan Clepper is a DJ and beloved radio host at KOFM in Enid, and in this job, the sky is literally the limit.

He’s being lifted 40 feet in the air for a very good cause.

“The next three days are about raising money for Make-A-Wish, Oklahoma,” Alan said. “It’s not about me in a basket at all. It’s about these children, and we hear from them.”

He’s been doing it for years.

“Eleven years,” Alan said. “We’ve done stuff under the water in a dive tank. We’ve done Make-A-Burger, Make-A-Wish, and now we’re up on a lift here on Garriott.”

Alan Clepper, high in the sky for a good cause.

His efforts will help raise funds for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

“Our goal is $25,000. That will grant three wishes for three children, but we’re not going to stop at 25. If we hit 30, we’ll take that as well,” Clepper said.

Clepper is heavily involved in his community, not just as a radio host, but as someone who cares about helping those who need it.

“We are so thankful for Alan and all the people at K FM,” said Kelsey Brown of Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. “They are literally changing lives because of what they’re doing out here year after year after year, and I love that we can count on them to do it every year because it is really what helps us be able to grant those wishes. Right now, we have way too many kids waiting. We have over 380 waiting in just the state of Oklahoma. So we need people like Alan and other people in the community to be able to help us do that.”

The hardest part about being up there?

“This is a lot of fun and I get to wave to a lot of people. It just gets lonely in the basket sometimes. That’s the only problem,” Clepper said.

If you would like to help hit Alan’s fundraising goal, go to wish.org/oklahoma.