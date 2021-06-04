Oklahoma ranked among ‘Best States for Older Adults’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a good place to retire, a recent survey claims you won’t have to look very far.

Each year, SeniorLiving.org generates a ranking of states for older adults based on 15 factors.

Some of those factors include cost of healthcare, access to healthcare, cost of living, tax burden, and lifestyle considerations.

After analyzing the 50 states, researchers released their list of ‘The Best & Worst States for Older Adults.’

Florida topped the list, ranking in the top quarter in each of the three major statistical categories.

Oklahoma came in second after ranking high in the ‘relative tax burden’ and ‘monthly ownership costs’ categories.

The top 10 states for older adults are as follows:

Florida Oklahoma Mississippi Delaware Massachusetts Maryland North Dakota California North Carolina South Carolina.

The states that ended up at the bottom of the list include West Virginia, Washington, Indiana, Connecticut, and Montana.

For more information on the list, visit SeniorLiving.org.