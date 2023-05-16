OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – According to Forbes Advisor, fatal car accidents are on the rise with 39,500 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.

Some states display dangerous driving more than others. Forbes Advisor took six key metrics into consideration when ranking U.S. states based on dangerous driving behavior.

According to Forbes Advisor:

Top 10 states with the worst drivers:

Texas Louisiana Kansas Oklahoma Kentucky New Mexico Wyoming Arizona Montana South Carolina

Each state was analyzed based on fatal accidents, distracted drivers, drowsy drivers, drunk drivers, wrong-way drivers and drivers who disobey traffic signs.

Oklahoma was ranked number 4 in the country due to the state’s numbers of fatal crashes involving a distracted driver (2.02 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers), drunk driver (13.02 drunk drivers were involved in a fatal collision per 100,000 licensed drivers) or a driver who failed to obey traffic signs (1.27 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers), according to Forbes Advisor.

For the full report, visit forbes.com.