OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma ranks in the top ten for which states are most obsessed with “otherworldly visitors”.
According to Bookies.com, out of all 50 states, Oklahoma ranks #8 most obsessed with aliens and UFOs. The study comes after the various flying objects recently seen in the U.S.
Bookies.com says they used Google Trends data from February 4-14 and looked at search queries by state for certain terms such as UFO, aliens, and extraterrestrial life. More searches per person in that state equaled more interest and a higher ranking in their study.
Top 10 states most obsessed with aliens and UFOs:
- Alaska
- Michigan
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Oklahoma
- Idaho
- Maine
Top 10 states least obsessed with aliens and UFOs:
- Hawaii
- Maryland
- Louisiana
- New York
- Mississippi
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- Alabama
- Washington D.C.
For the entire list of states and where they rank, visit this link.