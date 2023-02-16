OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma ranks in the top ten for which states are most obsessed with “otherworldly visitors”.

According to Bookies.com, out of all 50 states, Oklahoma ranks #8 most obsessed with aliens and UFOs. The study comes after the various flying objects recently seen in the U.S.

Bookies.com says they used Google Trends data from February 4-14 and looked at search queries by state for certain terms such as UFO, aliens, and extraterrestrial life. More searches per person in that state equaled more interest and a higher ranking in their study.

Top 10 states most obsessed with aliens and UFOs:

  1. Alaska
  2. Michigan
  3. Montana
  4. North Dakota
  5. Wyoming
  6. West Virginia
  7. New Mexico
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Idaho
  10. Maine

Top 10 states least obsessed with aliens and UFOs:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Maryland
  3. Louisiana
  4. New York
  5. Mississippi
  6. Georgia
  7. South Carolina
  8. Virginia
  9. Alabama
  10. Washington D.C.

For the entire list of states and where they rank, visit this link.