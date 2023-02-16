OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma ranks in the top ten for which states are most obsessed with “otherworldly visitors”.

According to Bookies.com, out of all 50 states, Oklahoma ranks #8 most obsessed with aliens and UFOs. The study comes after the various flying objects recently seen in the U.S.

Bookies.com says they used Google Trends data from February 4-14 and looked at search queries by state for certain terms such as UFO, aliens, and extraterrestrial life. More searches per person in that state equaled more interest and a higher ranking in their study.

Top 10 states most obsessed with aliens and UFOs:

Alaska Michigan Montana North Dakota Wyoming West Virginia New Mexico Oklahoma Idaho Maine

Top 10 states least obsessed with aliens and UFOs:

Hawaii Maryland Louisiana New York Mississippi Georgia South Carolina Virginia Alabama Washington D.C.

For the entire list of states and where they rank, visit this link.