Oklahoma ranks near bottom of ‘Best States for Families’ list

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many couples begin thinking about starting a family, they often consider moving houses or even moving states.

However, not all states are created equal.

While some may have lower income tax rates, they might have worse school systems.

WalletHub decided to analyze all 50 states using 52 metrics that might be important for families.

Some of the metrics that researchers analyzed include the number of children who live in neighborhoods with a park or playground, share of uninsured children, pediatricians per capita, life expectancy at birth, quality of public schools, child daycare services per capita, and housing affordability.

After analyzing the states, WalletHub released its ‘Best States for Families’ list.

The top five states are as follows:

Massachusetts Minnesota North Dakota New York Vermont.

Oklahoma came in near the bottom of the list at No. 46.

According to the list, Oklahoma didn’t rank above 40th place in any of the major categories.

Researchers say Oklahoma came in 28th in childcare costs, 32nd for median annual family income, and 37th for violent crimes per capita.

However, the Sooner State also ranked 41st in the percentage of families in poverty, 44th for the divorce rate, and 45th in infant mortality.