FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials say they’ve reached an opioid settlement with three drug companies that would bring more than $250 million to finance efforts to battle opioid addiction.

In a statement Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state had reached a deal with McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen to settle its lawsuit accusing the companies of fostering a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse.

O’Connor noted that the state had previously rejected a national settlement with the companies.

He says the state has recovered more than $680 million from opioid makers.