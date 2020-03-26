Breaking News
Oklahoma receives 10,000 more COVID-19 test kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials across the state say they are ramping up testing to determine exactly how many Oklahomans have COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The numbers are a 50% spike from Wednesday’s confirmed cases.

So far, officials say seven Oklahoma patients have died and 86 others have been hospitalized because of the virus. 

State leaders say they are ramping up efforts to test patients who may have novel coronavirus, but they are still struggling to get the necessary number of tests.

Officials with the health department told KFOR that they received 10,000 test kits that were ordered privately and were not sent by the federal government.

