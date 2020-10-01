Oklahoma receives 77,000 rapid COVID-19 tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say Oklahoma has received thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests to be used to protect the vulnerable populations.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Oklahoma has received an initial allocation of roughly 77,000 Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests.

“Distributing rapid point-of-care tests across our state will be incredibly valuable to keep our schools open for in-person instruction while protecting Oklahomans from this virus,” said Gov. Stitt. “These tests will also help us keep our frontline healthcare workers and their families safe as they continue their important mission of caring for the sick and our most vulnerable.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will prioritize the distribution of the tests to K-12 schools, high-risk health care workers and other vulnerable populations.

“Oklahoma has been on the cutting edge of testing our population for COVID-19 and we are excited to add this test to our arsenal as we combat this disease and keep Oklahomans safe,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Interim Commissioner of Health. “We want the public to know we have plenty of testing capacity, so if you have any fear of exposure, get tested.”

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 test uses nasal swabs that are simple to administer, inexpensive and can be easily employed by medical personnel or trained operators in certain non-clinical environments.

Results are provided on-site in 15 minutes or less.

States will continue to receive allocations from the federal government as more BinaxNOW tests are manufactured.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at more than 80 sites across the Oklahoma.

Oklahomans can visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov to find testing locations in their area or call 211 for more information.

