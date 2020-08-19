Oklahoma receives lost wages grant money, will administer program for citizens unemployed due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has been approved for lost wages grant funds that will provide money to Oklahomans who became unemployed because of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump recently made $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available to provide financial assistance to Americans who lost wages because of the pandemic, according to a FEMA news release.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Oklahoma for a FEMA grant under the program.

The grant allows Oklahoma to provide Oklahomans who are unemployed because of COVID-19 $300 per week in addition to their regular unemployment benefit.

“FEMA will work with Oklahoma Governor Stitt to implement a system to make this funding available to Oklahoma residents,” the news release states

Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico and Utah were also approved for lost wages grant assistance.

“FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans,” the news release states.

Click here to learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance program.

RECENT HEADLINES: