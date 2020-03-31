Oklahoma receives order of personal protective equipment from federal government

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that although Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases continue to rise, health care professionals will soon be better protected from the virus.

By the end of Monday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the state had received more than 60 percent of its personal protective equipment order from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

Officials say the order includes gloves, gowns, face and eye protection, N95, and surgical masks.

At this point, the state expects to be at 100 percent in the next couple of days.

Although the state has received a large shipment of supplies, state officials say that they will reserve the items from the Strategic National Stockpile for hospitals with ICU beds, have persons under investigation for COVID-19, or are treating positive patients.

The state also placed a multi-million dollar order on the private market for PPE, which should come in within the next week.