WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration today announced that Oklahoma will receive $797,435,691.25 to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the Sooner State.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (OBO) says more than 700,000 people – about one in six Oklahomans – lack access to high-speed internet service.

Also, 30 percent of our population was designated “underserved” with access to fewer than two wired internet providers.

A February report from BroadbandNow Research, a research firm that conducts comparisons on internet companies using data from the Federal Communications Commission and internet providers, ranked Oklahoma bottom 10 in the country for broadband connectivity.

Governor Kevin Stitt said high-speed internet access is critical to Oklahoma’s future.

“When I came into office, Oklahoma was ranked in the bottom ten for broadband access; we are now taking important steps to fix this,” said Governor Stitt. “I look forward to continuing to work with federal, municipal, and private partners to expand high-speed internet access for Oklahomans all across the state.”

Oklahoma will receive its formal notice of allocation from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program by June 30. From there, state officials have 180 days to submit their initial proposals for how they will run their grant programs.

“Thanks to President Biden’s commitment to investing in America and with Governor Stitt’s leadership, we are bringing Internet to every family, business, and Tribe in Oklahoma,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Access to high-speed Internet is essential for education, healthcare and economic opportunity, and this funding will help close the digital divide once and for all.”

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, who serves as a member of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board, said this grant will be a game changer for Oklahoma.

“Broadband is essential to economic development and one of the most critical infrastructure challenges of our time,” said Pinnell. “This grant will help us ensure all Oklahomans have access to affordable and reliable internet, so we can continue to grow and thrive as a state.”

Oklahoma authorities, including Pinnell, just concluded their “Let’s Get Digital” listening tour June 23 in Woodward.

“Access to high-speed internet service is no longer a luxury. It has become a necessity,” OBO Executive Director Mike Sanders said. “Our expansion efforts will provide much-needed access to commerce, health care, and personal communications to all Oklahomans, regardless of whether they live in urban or rural areas.”

They plan to use the information gained on the tour to build a 5-year plan in “connecting” the state.

The OBO was created in 2022 and funded by ARPA funds, to bring high-speed broadband to 95% of Oklahoma households by 2028.