Oklahoma receives waiver to provide mental health, addiction services to more patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that more Oklahomans will now be able to receive mental health and addiction services.

Oklahoma is one of only seven states to receive an Institution for Mental Diseases waiver for serious mental illness and addiction from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Officials say the waiver gives the state authority to provide medically necessary residential treatment, facility-based crisis stabilization and inpatient treatment services, within IMDs, for Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbances or substance use disorders.

“With Medicaid expansion beginning July 1, many Oklahomans with behavioral health disorders will be able to access the appropriate care at the right place when they need it,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Previously, Medicaid reimbursement was limited to large, free-standing psychiatric hospitals and crisis stabilization units were capped at 16 patient beds.

“Frankly, the practice is unfair,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, ODMHSAS Commissioner. “The waiver is something we have been pursuing for some time now and by improving access to crisis care, we will see a reduction in behavioral health admissions to emergency departments and inpatient hospital settings.”

Now, that cap is waived, which means more Oklahomans can be treated.

“Addiction and mental illness are considered diseases of the brain and should be treated as any other disease,” said Traylor Rains, OHCA Deputy State Medicaid Director. “Approval of the waiver recognizes that and promotes parity for behavioral health disorders.”

To find provider services near you, visit Oklahoma.gov/ohca or www.odmhsas.org and use the available service locator function, or call 211 from anywhere in the state.