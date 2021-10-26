Oklahoma records 28 tornadoes in October

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As meteorologists keep a close eye on the potential for more severe weather, the National Weather Service says October has been a particularly volatile month for the Sooner State.

According to officials with Oklahoma Climatological Survey, there have been 28 confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma in the month of October.

Officials say that’s the highest total of October tornadoes since record began in Oklahoma in 1895. In fact, it is also more tornadoes than the rest of the year combined.

Fortunately, no deaths have occurred as a result of the storms.

