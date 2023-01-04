OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say there are four new settlements regarding Oklahoma’s opioid litigation.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says the state will recover $79.5 million from Walgreens, $73 million from CVS, $41 million from Walmart, and $32.6 million from Allergan.

Officials say Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements, meaning the Sooner State ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis.

“The opioid crisis has inflicted unspeakable pain on Oklahoma families and caused the deaths of thousands of Oklahomans,” said General O’Connor. “Between 2016 and 2020, more than 3,000 Oklahomans died from opioid overdoses. These recent settlements bring Oklahoma’s total recoveries from opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to almost $1 billion. As with prior opioid settlement funds, Oklahoma’s recoveries must be used to abate and treat opioid addictions and to save lives across our state.”

Officials say nearly all of the settlement funds must be used to remediate the opioid crisis, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services.

“We’ve dedicated the last five years of our lives—in and out of the courtroom—to helping Oklahoma on the path to recovery from the opioid crisis. It has been an honor to work closely with the Attorney General’s Office, numerous state agencies, legislative leadership, the Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse, and the courageous families who have lost loved ones to this crisis. While our work in the courtroom has come to an end, we will continue to work in the community to offer help,” the state’s outside counsel, Whitten Burrage and Nix Patterson, said in a joint statement.