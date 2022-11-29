OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Red Dirt country artist has died just hours after getting married, according to his manager.

On Monday, it was announced that musician Jake Flint suddenly passed away.

He was just 37-years-old.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process,” wrote Brenda Cline, Flint’s manager, on Facebook.

Cline says Flint was “the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

In her post, Cline says that Flint got married on Saturday, just hours before his death.

Flint’s new bride, Brenda Flint, posted video from their wedding on Facebook with the caption, “I don’t understand.”

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please pray for his new wife, Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends.”

Flint was a Red Dirt singer/songwriter who lived in Mounds, Oklahoma.

He said he learned to play music after his father was diagnosed with Lou Gherig’s Disease and was no longer able to play with him. Flint’s father asked a couple of his friends to teach Jake to play guitar and take him to regional bluegrass festivals.

Flint’s first studio album was released in 2020.

He was set to perform shows this Friday and Saturday in Claremore and Seminole.