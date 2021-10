OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being forced to host a virtual event in 2020, the Oklahoma Regatta Festival is back in action.

The festival will feature 85 teams with 1,300 athletes from across the country competing in three days of rowing, dragon boating, whitewater rafting, and canoe or kayak races.

The festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. with sprints, rowing, and dragon boat races.

The action continues on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m.