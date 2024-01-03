OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As children experiencing food insecurity continues to increase, Oklahoma has rejected a federal program that would have fed kids in need over the summer.

Summer EBT benefits would come in the form of pre-loaded cards that families can use to purchase groceries.

The benefits went through a pilot program for a few years before taking off in 2023, according to Hunger Free Oklahoma CEO and President, Chris Bernard.

Eligible families can receive $40 per eligible child, per month. These benefits work together with other available nutrition assistance programs, such as summer meal sites, SNAP, and WIC.

According to the USDA, 38 states, nations, and territories have signed up for the summer program. Oklahoma is not on that list.

Governor Kevin Stitt’s office told KFOR one of the biggest concerns was that states were required to express intent to opt in to the program before the rules for it were finalized.

“Oklahoma already has multiple programs to serve food insecure children across Oklahoma, including SNAP benefits, Oklahoma State Department of Education Summer Food Program and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program,” said the Governor’s Communications Director, Abegail Cave. “The Governor will remain in communication with Secretary Shropshire and the staff at Oklahoma Department of Human Services to ensure the programs available are sufficiently serving the kids that need it.”

Information about those food programs can be found at beaneighbor.ok.gov.

Bernard said he is highly disappointed in the state’s decision to turn down the program this summer.

“We’re hoping maybe by some miracle, something changes, some barriers or maybe they can change their minds,” stated Bernard.

The deadline to submit intent to apply was January 1.

Bernard said one in five Oklahoma children currently experience food insecurity and roughly 60% rely on free or reduced school lunch.

“We’re one of the worst in the nation and that’s been true for a while now,” said Bernard.

Oklahoma Human Services estimates between 403,000 and 640,000 children will be eligible for the summer program. The first estimate (430,000) is from USDA/Food and Nutrition Services (FNS); the second estimate (640,000) is consistent with the number of Oklahoma children eligible for P-EBT.

Another concern the Governor’s office cited was a new administrative cost.

USDA/FNS recommends estimating administrative costs based on 10% of the actual benefits, according to officials. The state would need to identify the 50/50 match required for administering the program.

As of Tuesday evening, the Governor’s office is unable to accurately estimate until there it is final guidance from the USDA.

For Oklahoma to consider implementing the program in the future, substantial, resource-intensive planning is needed to design the program using updated technology (not available for the PEBT program) and coordinate efforts between stakeholders, including:

Oklahoma Human Services,

Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE),

Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES),

local school districts, and

the Tribes implementing the program.

“Parents are going to skip meals or you’re going to stretch meals farther. The charitable side will try and fill that gap. But there are going to be some struggles,” said Bernard.

Although Oklahoma is not participating in the summer program as of now, the Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations are.

“It’s proven effective. We don’t have to guess whether providing better access to food for hungry kids, particularly in the summer months, is a good idea. We kind of know instinctively that it is, but we also know from our own experience that it’s been very effective,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The Cherokee Nation has participated in the program since it was in the pilot stages, according to Chief Hoskin.

In 2023, the Cherokee Nation reportedly helped 7,000 children through the summer EBT program.

“I wish Oklahoma was participating. It’s frankly mystifying as to why they’re not participating for a relatively small administrative cost, bringing federal tax dollars back home in the form of a benefit for low income families. That’s, to me, as much of a no brainer as you could get. I’m baffled as to why the state of Oklahoma is not participating,” added Chief Hoskin.

Only those children who live on Cherokee Nation Reservation and qualify for free or reduced lunch will be able to apply through the tribe.

“We haven’t solved the problem of hunger and and not attaining the kind of nutrition levels that we want to attain for our people. But we’re trying. We’re certainly not going to get there by leaving federal dollars on the table,” explained Chief Hoskin.

Bernard explained nonprofits and charities will now have to step up for those who are unable to apply for the summer program.

“Our organization, for now, is focused on how do we support the state for future planning, long term planning, and how do we support those tribes in making sure we help kids get access to that program. Congress also made non congregate summer meals a permanent thing for rural areas. It’s something Oklahoma had been looking for, for a long time. Our other focus and frankly, partnership that we want to make sure is strong is with the State Department of Education because they control that program and they control the regulations around it in a lot of ways,” added Bernard.

For more information on no-cost meal locations for Oklahoma children, visit meals4kidsok.org.

The SNAP benefit hotline is 877-760-0114.

Bernard is hopeful Oklahoma will participate in the summer program in 2025.

“I know there’s no one sitting at the state saying they don’t want to feed hungry kids,” he said.

The regular legislative session begins February 5. Among the bills filed are several pertaining to nutrition and school lunch.

It appears a virtual press conference with the Governor was held Wednesday, but KFOR was not invited.

News 4 did receive a statement from the Governor just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“My administration proudly funds numerous food security programs to the tune of $2 billion per year and every Oklahoman eligible for this new Biden administration program is already qualified for an existing food security program. I don’t want a single Oklahoma child to go hungry, and I’ll keep working to accomplish that, but large, duplicative federal programs don’t accomplish that goal. They cause more bureaucracy for families to wade through. If we want to put more food on Oklahoma tables, let’s cut the income tax and grocery tax.” Governor Kevin Stitt

The Governor’s office also agreed to send News 4 a recording of Wednesday’s press conference.