Oklahoma releases initial plan for vaccine release

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While countries continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope in the form of several vaccines that have done well in testing.

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

Now, state leaders are working to determine exactly how they will release an approved vaccine to the public.

According to a recent draft, the vaccine would be released in three phases.

During the first phase, the vaccine would be given to those in nursing homes, assisted living centers, long-term care facilities, and to healthcare workers.

The report says phase one would also have a limited number of doses available and would take place as soon as possible, likely in December.

The second phase includes vaccines going to first responders, more healthcare workers, those in the vulnerable population, homeless shelters, and group homes.

The rollout for the vaccines would take place from January through March.

In phase three, the vaccine would be available to educators, other essential workers, and all other Oklahomans.

That final phase would take place in the spring of 2021.

Officials say this is still just a draft, adding that the plan could change.

