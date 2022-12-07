OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor on its 81st anniversary.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. Oklahoma is choosing to remember the thousands of American sailors, soldiers, and civilians who died on that day.

Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all American and Oklahoma flags to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of the victims.

“On this poignant 81st anniversary of that fateful day, Oklahomans remember anew the terrible loss of life, the resultant courage of America’s brave crewmen and soldiers, and the resiliency of the American spirit,” said Governor Stitt.

According to officials, among the ships and hundreds of planes destroyed on that day, the U.S.S. Oklahoma was struck with 400 sailors aboard.

USS Oklahoma at the Puget Sound Navy Yard on September 26, 1940. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

USS Oklahoma salvage operations at Pearl Harbor on June 18, 1943. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

USS Oklahoma salvage operations at Pearl Harbor on March 18, 1943. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

USS Oklahoma salvage operations at Pearl Harbor on March 29, 1943. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Rescuers and crew members stand on the upturned hull of the battleship USS Oklahoma hours after it capsized. Thirty-two crew members were rescued from inside the ship. Nearly 400 bodies were recovered when the ship was righted in 1943. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma Veterans also took the time to remember the events of December 7, 1941, with a remembrance ceremony at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial on Wednesday.

Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony. Image KFOR.

The Oklahoma Historical Society is acknowledging National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by displaying a steering wheel from the USS Oklahoma at the Oklahoma History Center.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, it was one of four wheels that were aboard the battleship.

One USS Oklahoma steering wheel. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.