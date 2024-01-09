OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) is calling for an investigation into the Department of Corrections amid on-going claims of increased violence, abuse and rapes inside Oklahoma prisons.

Humphrey says he has been raising red flags about staffing issues in the DOC for the past three years. Now, he says it is worst than he ever feared.

“Three years ago, we were directing that what you’re going to see is more drugs come in, more illegal activity in the yards,” Humphrey said. You’re going to see inmate on inmate violence increase. You’re going to see inmate violence then be transferred to inmate on staff violence.”

Reports of issues continue to come to the surface inside prison walls in Oklahoma, all stemming from what Humphrey calls corruption and bad management by the DOC.

“We caught them putting people in a two by two scale,” Humphrey said. “They admit that. They say, well, we were doing that because we were transferring them from one side to the other. Again, I have written documentation from their own employees and it was done for punishment, saying that they withheld food and water.”

Humphrey claims the DOC has been hiding the truth about what goes on inside prison walls for years.

‘We had it reported that a person got stabbed approximately 70 times, their head was almost decapitated and they were put in a trash bin and weren’t found for 7 hours,” Humphrey said. “I think that’s stuff that’s important and that we should know. I’m chairman of corrections and I had to find that out through the back channels.”

He says you can attribute the rise in violence to one major issue.

“The problem is they don’t have enough staff,” Humphrey said. “They don’t have enough people to do the job.”

Now, Humphrey is asking the Department of Labor, the attorney general and possibly even the FBI to investigate the DOC.

“We’re going to get sued and it’s going to cost the state or we’re going to have big fight and we’re going to have loss of lives,” Humphrey said. “We’re already having lost lives. We’re having people injured. At what point do we say enough is enough?”

The DOC responded to Humphrey’s claims and his announcement of pursuing an investigation.

“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is aware of the letter by Representative Justin Humphrey, which makes several claims. At this time, a few of the inaccuracies will be addressed.



ODOC has no report or knowledge of any inmate being tied up and raped for hours. If true, this egregious act must be investigated thoroughly, and those involved must be held responsible. We welcome Rep. Humphrey to send us the information about the referenced incident. ODOC staff work diligently to ensure the safety of inmates and fellow staff members. We respond swiftly to incidents and provide any necessary medical treatment as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, violent acts do occur within prisons; however, looking at one or two incidents is not indicative of the overall embodiment of how ODOC is operating and protecting staff and those incarcerated.

Over the last six months, there has not been a statistically significant increase in inmate-on-inmate assaults. During the same time frame, there has been a reduction in inmate-on-staff assaults.



Contraband cellphones are a threat to public safety. Employees work diligently daily to combat the introduction of cellular devices into our facilities using state-of-the-art technology and traditional methods.

Over the last year, we have confiscated or bricked over 5,000 cellphones.

It is not within ODOC’s ethos to hide money. Every year, a transparent budget request, including a plan and spending history, is presented to the legislature.

It would be detrimental to try to conceal money – a risk no ODOC employee, current or previous, is willing to take. Through streamlining processes and identifying efficiencies, the agency was able to afford a one-time performance-based stipend.



The performance stipends were distributed per Oklahoma Statute §74-840-2.17, a law since 2002. ODOC continues to be a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars while rewarding its workforce for their dedication to the State of Oklahoma, public safety, and changing lives.

The method of performance review, which has long been used in private industry, has been a state standard since 2019. ODOC began using calibration in early 2022 before Director Harpe started his time with the agency.

Also, Director Harpe did not receive a raise when he became the director of ODOC. He has received the same pay since July 2021, when Governor Stitt named him the state chief operating officer.

Within the last few months, Director Harpe has pushed for employees to be compensated fairly. Captains now receive overtime pay, which will encourage more qualified security staff to apply for promotions, and all levels of food service workers received a much-needed pay raise.

The salaries of other job positions are currently being reviewed. Director Harpe also implemented a technology refresh for the entire agency, eliminating antiquated computers that hindered employees from efficiently performing their duties.

His efforts are being noticed throughout the United States. Just this week, Director Harpe spoke to corrections directors and commissioners from across the nation about the initiatives we are taking in Oklahoma to further public safety.



Under Director Harpe’s leadership, many positive changes have occurred. Our recruitment efforts and results stay strong, the agency’s attrition rate is down, and the culture change continues to take hold across the agency – a change noticed by staff and inmates.

His office continuously receives compliments about the agency-wide changes from employees, inmates, and their families.”