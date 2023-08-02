OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Representative Ryan Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges for a non-driving DUI.

Martinez arrived at Judge Nikki Kirkpatrick’s courtroom shortly before 4 p.m. for his plea hearing.

He sat next to his attorney and signed paperwork before standing before the judge.

In the plea agreement, Martinez will have one-year deferred sentence plus fines. He will also have an “interlock device” on his vehicle.

The State said during the hearing that the agreement was “just and fair.”

This all stemmed from an October 2022 arrest outside the Patriarch Bar in Edmond.

Martinez was inside his running Toyota 4-Runner when police questioned him.

He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for a felony charge of actual physical control of vehicle while intoxicated, which is also called a non-driving DUI.

In Oklahoma, a person can be charged for sitting in a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more. This was not the first run-in with police for Martinez. He was arrested in 2014 for a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.