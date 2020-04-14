Oklahoma representatives asking for line-of-duty injury pay for first responders who contract COVID-19

Follow the storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two state representatives are asking local governments to cover public safety officers that contract COVID-19 the same way they cover line-of-duty injuries.

“Any public safety officer that contracts this illness should have it treated as a presumptive line-of-duty injury the same as any other injury,” Rep. Ross Ford and Rep. Stan May said in a joint statement.

Ford, who is a former police officer, and May, who is a former firefighter, said they have been contacted by first responders who are concerned about catching the novel coronavirus while serving the public.

“Public safety officers assume a risk when they go to work each day,” Ford and May said. “But, we as a society have a duty to help compensate them when they are injured on the job while protecting the public and ensuring our safety. Putting themselves at risk while helping people who might have this virus constitutes the same type of work injury as any other.”

The lawmakers say they appreciated Gov. Stitt’s executive order that requires guaranteed paid time off for any first responder who contracts COVID-19. However, they say they want the benefit extended to line-of-duty injury pay.

“Understanding the dangers associated with the occupation of policing in these unprecedented times, it is important to develop and implement policy regarding on-duty communicable disease exposure.  The results of these men’s efforts will provide peace of mind and exposure protection both now and in the future, allowing officers to continue to serve their community without fear or hesitation,” said Brandon Tener, Fraternal Order of Police president of Lodge No. 170 in Broken Arrow.

