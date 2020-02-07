Oklahoma Republican senator speaking out against proposed anti-abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Republican senator is speaking out against a proposed abortion bill, saying it is unjust.

Last year, Rep. Olsen authored House Bill 1182, which would allow the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision to suspend a physician’s license if they perform an abortion unless it is necessary to save the mother’s life.

The measure adds the performance of an abortion to the list of acts defined as ‘unprofessional conduct,’ like prescribing narcotics without a medical need or handing out opioid drugs in excess of the maximum dosage.

“Any physician licensed to practice medicine in the State of Oklahoma participating in the performance of an abortion, except as provided in Section 1-732 of Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes, shall have his or her license to practice medicine in this state suspended for a minimum of one year and shall be fined a minimum of Five Hundred Dollars($500.00). The State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision shall revoke the license of an allopathic physician performing an abortion in this state. The State Board of Osteopathic Examiners shall revoke the license of an osteopathic physician performing an abortion in this state,” the measure states.

Last session, the House Public Health Committee approved the measure with a vote of 6-4. However, it never reached the House floor for a vote.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the measure 71-21 along party lines. The bill will now head to the Senate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One day after it passed the House, Sen. Joseph Silk condemned the measure.

"Although it is being pitched as a huge pro-life step forward, House Bill 1182 will ensure that abortion continues in Oklahoma and in no way whatsoever offers equal protection to our unborn children,” Silk said. “This is very clear when you read the language in the bill and see the people who are in support of the bill. Some of them are the exact people who worked hard against legislation that would have offered equal protection for unborn children. Not only that, but it is almost comical to think that the state can revoke a physician’s license for doing something that is not illegal."

Rep. Jim Olsen, the author of the bill, said he believes the measure would stand up to any legal challenges.

Related Content Oklahoma House passes bill that would punish doctors for performing abortions