Oklahoma rescues working to empty the shelters for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national pet foundation is working to make sure that two Oklahoma shelters find loving families for all of the abandoned animals in their facilities.

From Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to bring hope to homeless pets across the country with its Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope event.

In all, the foundation will support nearly 170 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.

The Empty the Shelters-Holiday Hope event will take place at the following organizations in Oklahoma:

“It’s so important to choose adoption,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “So many people want to bring a pet into their home at this time of year. With the overwhelming number of pets in shelters, why not give them a chance? Without you, there really is no tomorrow so please consider adoption first.”

The foundation requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25, and all pets are required to be microchipped and spayed or neutered.

If you plan to adopt an animal from Pets & People, pre-approval is required by Dec. 13.

Organizers say that while pets may feel like a gift, they are a long-term commitment and a permanent addition to the family.

For more information, visit BPF’s website.

