Oklahoma residents can apply for individual assistance from winter storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many homeowners are still cleaning up after a historic winter storm moved through the region earlier this month.

Now, city officials in Oklahoma City say residents can apply for disaster assistance.

Homeowners, renters, and business owners who live in several Oklahoma counties can apply for disaster assistance from FEMA if they sustained damage to their homes, vehicles, personal property, business, or inventory during the February storms.

The assistance can help with:

Housing repairs

Temporary housing

Grants for serious needs

Necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs

Low-interest loans for people and businesses to repair or replace damaged property.

Examples of significant damage include flooding and water damage inside the home from broken pipes, roof damage or roof collapse, major damage to HVAC systems and electrical systems, sewage backups, long term water outages, or other issues.

Counties currently eligible for assistance are Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner.

To apply for assistance, visit FEMA’s website or call 1-800-621-3362.