Oklahoma residents evacuated from homes after train derailment

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – A train derailment near an Oklahoma town forced residents to evacuate their homes on Saturday morning.

Around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, officials say 11 train cars derailed in Wynnewood, causing a chemical spill.

Initial reports indicated that two of the derailed cars were leaking sodium hydrosulfide.

As a precaution, firefighters ordered residents who live close to the railroad to evacuate their homes. That order was lifted a short time later.

First responders worked throughout the weekend to contain the spill and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties.

According to BNSF Railway, there were no injuries reported and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

At this point, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.