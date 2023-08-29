BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – One Native-owned, Oklahoma restaurant has made Southern Living’s list of the south’s best new restaurants of 2023.

Broken Arrow’s Nātv, as the name implies, showcases Native American cuisine, made with locally-grown ingredients sourced through other Native-owned businesses.

A descendant of the Shawnee Tribe and a member of the Cherokee Nation, veteran chef Jacque Siegfried learned how to cook from her father well before attending culinary school. Curious about her roots, she dug into indigenous histories and recipes. In 2022, she opened a restaurant in Broken Arrow to bring “Native American cuisine to the modern forefront.” Southern Living

Chef Siegfried crafts modern takes made with classic staples, like bison, frybread and wojapi.

Images courtesy Nātv.

Nātv is open Wednesdays from 4 – 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

See Southern Living’s full list of best new restaurants on their website.