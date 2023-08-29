BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – One Native-owned, Oklahoma restaurant has made Southern Living’s list of the south’s best new restaurants of 2023.
Broken Arrow’s Nātv, as the name implies, showcases Native American cuisine, made with locally-grown ingredients sourced through other Native-owned businesses.
Chef Siegfried crafts modern takes made with classic staples, like bison, frybread and wojapi.
Nātv is open Wednesdays from 4 – 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
See Southern Living’s full list of best new restaurants on their website.