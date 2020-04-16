Oklahoma Restaurant Association plans for how restaurants will reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Restaurant Association says after the governor lifts restrictions on nonessential businesses, it could take about two weeks for restaurants to have dine-in up and running again.

“It’s going to take awhile, because restaurants, you can’t just say, ‘go,’ and they’re ready to go, because they have to do some things, they have to get the supply chain back up and running,” Jim Hopper, president of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association, said.

He says they’re working with health officials to figure out how to safely re-open restaurants.

Things that have to be done include increasing sanitation, rehiring and retraining employees and making sure tables are spaced apart.

Hopper says it’s not clear how long precautions have to stay in place after restrictions are lifted.

The owner of La Baguette Bistro says he’s ready to open back up whenever he can.

“One way or the other, we have to go back to [being] in business just for the health of everybody. Of course, with some direction and safety nets,” Michel Buthion said.

He says they’ve been shut down for four weeks, and they’re reopening their bakery, butcher shop, grocery store and wine shop due to popular demand.

“People keep coming everyday; they want cakes and pastries, so we’re going to reopen next Wednesday, and we’ll go back to normal hopefully on that side,” Buthion said.

When dine-in is allowed again, they’ll be following new precautions.

“The sooner the better for everybody, for the customers, obviously for the restaurants who’ve been tremendously, overwhelmingly impacted,” Hopper said.

A group called ‘Save our State’ thinks easing restrictions at the beginning of next month is too soon. They are asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to expand his executive orders.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage