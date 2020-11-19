Oklahoma restaurants, bars implement COVID-19 changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, restaurants and bars are being ordered to take additional steps to slow the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 161,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 3,017 cases, or a 1.9% increase.

There were 26 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,570.

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a series of executive orders that he said would keep businesses open but still work to protect Oklahomans.

Beginning Thursday, restaurants must ensure that all tables are six feet apart.

“This will allow them to continue to operate safely while making sure everyone is socially distanced. If they can’t stay six feet apart, they can also install properly sanitized dividers between tables, booths, and bar areas. The goal is to keep groups separated so we can slow the spread of COVID,” he said.

Also, all bars and restaurants must close each night at 11 p.m. However, curbside and drive-thru areas may still remain open.

“We need to slow the spread of this virus. Data shows that social distancing is harder to maintain as it gets later at night, especially in bars,” Stitt said.

Those restrictions are set to go into effect on Thursday.

