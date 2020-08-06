Oklahoma retailers gearing up for tax-free weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While this school year might look a bit different from some students who are attending class virtually, families can still save a little bit of money stocking up on back to school clothes this weekend.
Oklahoma families can head to stores across the state to participate in the state’s annual sales tax holiday beginning on Friday, Aug. 7.
Officials say qualified items will be sold without a sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug.7.
The tax-free holiday will end Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax-free during the event.
Officials stress that school supplies are not eligible to be tax-free.
Some of the items that are tax exempt include the following:
- Aprons, household and shop
- Athletic supporters
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bathing suits and caps
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Coats and jackets
- Costumes
- Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
- Ear muffs
- Formal wear
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles for shoes
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Pantyhose
- Rainwear
- Sandals
- Scarves
- Shoes and shoe laces
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks and stockings
- Steel toed shoes
- Underwear
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic.
However, the tax-free promotion does not apply to accessories or “any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed.”
Other items that are not exempt from taxes include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and rental clothing or footwear.
LATEST STORIES:
- Metro Technology Center’s plan in place for return to class
- Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
- More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
- Moore parents create petition addressing concerns with back-to-school plan
- Tennessee Family celebrates grandmother battling COVID-19