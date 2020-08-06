Oklahoma retailers gearing up for tax-free weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While this school year might look a bit different from some students who are attending class virtually, families can still save a little bit of money stocking up on back to school clothes this weekend.

Oklahoma families can head to stores across the state to participate in the state’s annual sales tax holiday beginning on Friday, Aug. 7.

Officials say qualified items will be sold without a sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug.7.

The tax-free holiday will end Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax-free during the event.

Officials stress that school supplies are not eligible to be tax-free.

Some of the items that are tax exempt include the following:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Ear muffs

Formal wear

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoe laces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic.

However, the tax-free promotion does not apply to accessories or “any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed.”

Other items that are not exempt from taxes include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and rental clothing or footwear.

